NewsAlert: Trudeau fills void in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray 

OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is filling a cabinet vacancy with British Columbia MP Joyce Murray, who is becoming president of the Treasury Board.

The move to promote Murray comes after Ontario MP Jane Philpott quit the cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

Murray was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government.

In January, Trudeau moved Jody Wilson-Raybould to Veterans Affairs from the justice portfolio, which went to David Lametti.

The prime minister made changes to fill the void left by Wilson-Raybould after she quit cabinet and said she had been pressured to stop the trial of SNC-Lavalin on bribery and fraud charges related to contracts in Libya.

A few days after that mini-shuffle, Philpott resigned as Treasury Board president, saying she had lost confidence in Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

