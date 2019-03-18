VEHICLE DRIVES ACROSS LAWNS- DRIVER FACING IMPAIRED CHARGES

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment has charged a 20-year-old male after police investigated an incident at a Henry Street, Windham, Norfolk County address.

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, at approximately 10:01 a.m., the OPP were contacted by a resident reporting a mischief.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a motor vehicle was observed driving across a neighbour’s lawn almost striking a motor vehicle that was parked on the roadway.

Officers patrolling the area subsequently located the driver and took him into custody without incident.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 20-year-old Devon KING of Norfolk County, Ontario with impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

