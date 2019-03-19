Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples key theme in Liberal pre election budget

OTTAWA -The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion over the next five years to narrow the socio-economic gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, part of a plan to keep reconciliation at the forefront of this fall’s campaign narrative.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s latest budget, and his last before voters head to the polls in October includes $1.2 billion over three years to develop a long-term approach for services for First Nations children based on what’s known as Jordan’s Principle.

The policy is named after a Manitoba First Nations boy, Jordan River Anderson, who died at the age of five after jurisdictional squabbles between federal and provincial governments over payment for his care.

Today’s budget includes $220 million over five years, beginning in 2019-20, to provide services to Inuit children who face unique challenges to access health and social services.

It also reflects the government’s ongoing response to the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which spent six years exploring the tragic legacy of Canada’s residential schools.

The spending plan includes $126.5 million in 2020-21 to establish a national council on reconciliation designed to serve as a permanent reminder of the fraught past between Canada and Indigenous Peoples and to contribute to better understanding of it.

Highlights from the 2019 federal budget tabled Tuesday

OTTAWA- Highlights from the federal Liberal budget tabled Tuesday by Finance Minister Bill Morneau:

– $1.7 billion over five years, and $586 million a year after that, for a Canada Training Benefit to help workers upgrade skills and acquire new ones while keeping their jobs. The benefit includes a $250-a-year tax credit to pay for training programs and access to employment insurance to cover living expenses for up to four weeks away from work.

– $1.18 billion over five years to toughen border security, including hiring more judges to handle judicial reviews of asylum applications.

– Measures to make housing more affordable, especially for first-time buyers, by letting them borrow $35,000 from RRSPs (up from $25,000) and having the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. contribute a small share of equity for down payments.

– A federal deficit of $19.8 billion, including a $3-billion “risk adjustment,” an increase of $200 million from last year’s forecast. The Liberals’ forecast again includes a gradual reduction in the deficit, but not quite as quickly as anticipated last year.

By 2023-2024, the projected federal deficit is $11.4 billion.

-$3.9 billion for farmers in supply-managed industries affected by new trade agreements with the United States and Asian countries.

– $2.2 billion for municipalities’ and First Nations’ infrastructure projects, through a one-time boost to the amount distributed through the federal gas-tax transfer.

– $1.2 billion over three years to enhance social services for Indigenous families and children, the main element in a package of spending aimed at Indigenous Peoples.

– Lowering the interest rate on Canada Student Loans to the prime rate, from the current prime-plus-2.5-percentage-points.

-Creating a new Canadian Drug Agency to centralize the evaluations of the effectiveness and efficiency of new drugs and buy in bulk nationwide, instead of province-by-province.

– $500 million a year, starting in 2022, to subsidize the costs of drugs for rare diseases, whose high costs are distributed among very few patients.

– $300 million over three years for rebates of up to $5,000 on electric or hydrogen-fuel-cell vehicles (with a maximum purchase price of $45,000).

– $950 million for municipal governments to refit their own buildings for energy efficiency and to provide their own subsidy programs for private homeowners to do the same.

– $50 million over five years to devise a new national dementia strategy.

Add Your Voice