Grand River spring floods hit Six Nations

Spring floods hit Six Nations as ice jams hit Grand River Flooding warnings released throughout the weekend have all been lifted but not before the Grand River spilled over onto roadways and fields at Six Nations. At least one vehicle became stalled in the flood waters along Fourth Line. Warmer temperatures led to more flood warnings and road closures over the weekend. Fourth Line Road between Seneca Road and Mohawk Road as well as Fourth Line Road between Mohawk Road and the Boundary Line were closed due to flooding of the Grand River. Despite road closure signs and warnings from the Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services and GRCA, community members continued to drive through the flood waters. The result was a car being stranded and abandoned on Fourth Line…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice