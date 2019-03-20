Daily
Police Looking for Missing Six Nations Woman

Jerri-Lyn King

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police are asking for the public’s helping in locating 26-year-old Jerri-Lyn King who has not been heard from since March 1st, 2019.

Jerri-Lyn was first reported missing by her family on Thursday March 7th. While speaking with police, Jerri-Lyn’s mother explained that on Friday March 1st, Jerri-Lyn told her that she was going to work at an unknown location. Her mother also advised police that while she has picked Jerri-Lyn up in Hamilton before, she does not know any of her friends or where she could be staying.

Jerri-Lyn King is described as being around 6’1″, with a heavier build, light complexion and dark hair with a reddish-brown tinge. She was last seen wearing a red and black nylon ‘KT Gas and Convenience’ hoodie, black and navy track pants and green/black glasses. She may also have a green sweatshirt and a bag of clothes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

