Six Nations Community Mourning Passing of Wray Maracle

Six Nations Councillor Wray Maracle

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-After a lengthy battle with cancer, Six Nations District Four Councillor Wray Maracle passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Known throughout the community as a strong supporter of sports, a hard working councillor, Wray was also an award winning sports writer.

He also served as the General Manager of the KR. B. Six Nations Rebels.

He served his community as a councillor on the last four Elected Councils, sitting on many committees and his absence has been felt at Council since he fell ill.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our friend and colleague,” Elected Chief Ava Hill said in a press release. “This is a tremendous loss, not only for his family, but for council and the community. Wray’s dedication to the community and the impact of his work has left a legacy that we will all cherish.”

Turtle Island News editor Lynda Powless says Wray Maracle, is a former Turtle Island News sports reporter “who was an accomplished, award winning sports writer. He was the first Indigenous sports writer in Ontario to win the Ontario Lacrosse Association award for exceptional support to the sport of lacrosse. He was friendly and outgoing and always had time to help anyone in need. He enjoyed moving into community politics so he could help his community. He will be missed.”

The Turtle Island News extends our deepest condolences to Wray’s family and friends. He will be missed by us all.

