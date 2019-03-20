Six Nations Elected Council passes its cannabis law, no public notice

“We’re new at this law making business.” By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council defended passing a local cannabis law without community oversight despite Councillor Mark Hill calling for more transparency. Councillor Mark Hill voiced his concerns with the Six Nations Elected Council passing their cannabis law without community notice at last Tuesday (March 13th) council meeting. “This was the opposite of transparent.” Councillor Hill said of Council passing the Cannabis Control Law at a General Council meeting held without public notice on February 25th. “The community should have been well aware that this was being voted on,” he said. He told council “I understand the importance of moving as quickly as possible (on the cannabis law) but I think we also need to look at the importance of…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice