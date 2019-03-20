Welcome to the city of Six Nations…

In a climate of shifting Liberal sands across the country Indigenous leaders are objecting to, and raising concerns over Canada’s emerging Indigenous Rights Framework and the host of new policies that go along with it. And it is moving quickly. The framework bills itself as promoting relationship reforms with a Nation-to-Nation MOU, has already split INAC into today’s Indigenous Services and Carolyn Bennett’s Crown and Indigenous Relations ministry. It describes its version of constitutional obligations and what it thinks Indigenous “self-government” is by throwing funding at communities for capacity building under the guise of building their nation…under Canada. It moves to fiscal relationships and what it describes as Modern Treaty Self-Governing communities. Fiscal relationships will span 10 year funding cycles that are devolved into grants negating the federal government’s fiduciary responsibility….
Related Posts
As MPs pull all nighter, Philpott breathes fresh life into SNC Lavalin scandal
March 21, 2019 19
OTTAWA- Former federal Treasury Board president Jane Philpott says there’s “much more to the story” of…
MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shut down of Wilson Raybould motion
March 21, 2019 22
OTTAWA- Members of Parliament are continuing their marathon voting session as opposition parties protest the Trudeau…