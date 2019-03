SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police said a local woman missing since March 1, 2017 has been found safe and sound.

Jerri-Lyn King was found safe and in good spirits in the city of Hamilton Thursday March 21, 2019.

Police had received a report of the missing woman Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12:00 PM and spoke with the mother of 26-year-old Jerri-Lyn King, who advised police she had not been seen since Friday, March 1, 2019.

She is described as 26 years old, 6’1″-6’2″, Heavier build, light complexion, dark hair with reddish-brown tinge. She was last seen wearing a red and black nylon hoodie with “KT Gas & Convenience”, black/navy track pants, and green/brown glasses.

