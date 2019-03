On Friday March 22, 2019 just after 1:00 p.m. the Brantford Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting that occurred in the area of Colborne Street and Park Ave. Community Patrol Officers responded to the scene where they located a male who suffered gunshot wounds. The male was transported to hospital. The Brantford Police Service is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service 519-756-0113 or Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page