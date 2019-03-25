Brantford police identify two men suspected involved in shooting

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Ontario Provincial Police and the Brantford Police Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Friday.

Just after 1:00 pm on Friday March 22nd, Brantford Police responded to a shooting in the area of Colborne street and Park Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after an altercation with two other males. The male remains in hospital with serious injuries.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe that this is not an isolated incident and that all three men were known to each other. The Major Crimes Unit has identified the two males they are seeking in relation to the incident.

The first is 19-year-old Keyshawn Commission who stands 5’11, is roughly 165 pounds and has black hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with ‘Campion’ in white lettering and brownboots.

The second is 19-year-old Isaiah Castillo who is described as a non-white male who stands 5’9, weighs roughly 150 pounds and has black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with pink patches, a dark baseball hat, blue jeans and a black running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the suspects who sees them is urged to contact police or 911. do no approach he suspects as they may be in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit – Det. Chad Francis at 519-756-0113 ext 2272 or Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

