Daily
National News

Two women hospitalized after hit by truck in Brantford

March 25, 2019 2 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford City Police  have closed down the area of Colborne and Clarence Streets today after  two pedestrians were struck by a pick-up truck  today (March 25 2019) at about 8:078 a.m.

The Brantford Police  Collision Reconstruction Unite and Traffic Unit are investigating.

Police said at about 8:07 a.m. police, fire and paramedics were dispatched to Colborne Street at Clarence Street after two  20 year old women were struck by a pick- up truck  Both women were transported to Hamilton General Hospital where they remain with serious injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
The area of Colborne Street and Clarence Street will remain closed for most of the afternoon while investigators from the Collision Reconstruction Unit continue their investigation.
Several witnesses came forth at the scene, however, the Brantford Police Traffic Unit would like to speak with anyone that has further information regarding this incident. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Constable Jeremy Morton at 519-756-0113

