Brantford has new Deputy Fire Chief

BRANTFORD, ON – The City of Brantford Fire Department has a new Deputy Fire Chief.

Anna Everett has accepted the position as the City’s new Deputy Fire Chief of Fire Prevention, Communications and Emergency Management.

Deputy Chief Everett is a Captain in the Professional Standards and Qualifications Division of the Brantford Fire Department. She brings with her 17 years of emergency service experience, previously serving with the City of Burlington Fire Department as an instructor at the South West Fire Academy.

Deputy Chief Everett begins her new role immediately.

“We are very pleased to have recruited this position from within the Fire Department. As a resident of the city, Deputy Chief Everett brings a passion for this community to her new role, as well as diverse experience, and an educational background that will make her a valuable addition to our administration team. Her communication skills and leadership style are consistent with the objectives that fall under the Fire Prevention, Communications and Emergency Management portfolio. I have every confidence in Deputy Chief Everett’s ability to lead her divisions and enhance the exceptional service our members provide to our community,” said Brantford Fire Chief Shane Caskanette.

