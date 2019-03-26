Daily
BREAKING: Fifth Person Charged In Six Nations Triple Homicide

March 26, 2019 784 views

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ON) – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the Six Nations Police Service have charged a Chippewas of the Thames First Nation resident in relation to a triple homicide.

 

The charges have been laid as part of the ongoing homicide investigation that began in late 2018, under the direction of Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Three residents of Six Nations of the Grand River – 37-year-old Melissa Trudi MILLER, 33-year-old Alan Grant PORTER and 32-year-old Michael Shane JAMIESON – were murdered; their bodies were recovered November 4th in Middlesex County. MILLER was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

 

After further investigation, Roland STURGEON, 21-years-old has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder (three counts), contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

 

He was arrested on March 26, 2019, and appeared for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice-Brantford. He has since been remanded into custody.

 

Police will not comment on specific details to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and any ensuing court processes. A publication ban continues.

 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the dedicated police tip-line at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

