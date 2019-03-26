Hamilton Police charge 16 year old after crashing a stolen vehicle into a building

Hamilton Police arrested a 16-year-old male in relation to a collision involving a vehicle and a building. He will appear in court on Tuesday, March 26, to answer to several criminal charges.

On Monday, March 25, 2019, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to a motor vehicle collision.in the area of Bay Street North and Vine Street. The information provided to police from witnesses described a white SUV striking a business on Vine Street and three males seen fleeing the scene on foot. Police determined the suspects entered a local school. They were located and arrested during the hours that followed without interruption to the school’s activities.

Through investigation, police learned moments before the collision the SUV was travelling in a dangerous manner, at a high rate of speed in the above-stated area. The driver lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the collision.

Additionally, the SUV had been reported stolen on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Police have charged a 16-year-old Hamilton male with several criminal offences including charges related to breach existing court orders. He was taken into police custody and will appear in court on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, to answer to the charges. The two other males who are youth were addressed through other measures.

CHARGED

16-year-old male from Hamilton

CHARGES

Possession of stolen property over $5000.00

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Breach of probation X3

Disobey court order

Fail to report collision

