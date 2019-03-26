Nova Scotia hasn’t implemented recommendations, auditor general says 

HALIFAX- Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the province has failed to implement more than 30 recommendations made in audits going back several years.

Michael Pickup says in a follow-up report released today that the completion rate dropped four points to 71 per cent this year compared to 2018.

He says the government still has to address 32 recommendations from audits in 2015 and 2016.

Pickup reviewed 113 recommendations from 16 audits, which he says the provincial Liberal government agreed to except for one.

He says just seven government organizations completed all of the promised actions and only 46 per cent of the recommendations from 2016 have been done.

Some of the groups that have completed all or most of the recommendations include the executive council office, the Finance Department and Internal Services.

But Pickup says the office of Aboriginal Affairs and the Community Services department have not completed any of their recommendations.

Add Your Voice