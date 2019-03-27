Council Accepts Donation and Approves Health Services Purchases

The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved several improvements to the Six Nations Health Department at General Council on March 19th including purchasing nine new electronically operated dialysis chairs at a cost of $86,517. The Ohsweken Dialysis Unit has 13 older manual dialysis chairs needing upgrade. The Six Nations dialysis unit is a St. Joseph’s satellite. St. Joseph’s will purchase the chairs and invoice Six Nations Health Services. Six Nations Health Services received help in upgrading the four remaining chairs. The Health Foundation donated $10,000 towards the purchase of two Lumex Powered Bariatric Recliner’s for the Dialysis Unit. The chairs they are purchasing are also electronically operated but are not the same as the $9,613.00 model that St. Joseph’s has requested. In addition, Six Nations Health Services will be getting…



