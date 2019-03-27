Fifth person charged in triple murder of Six Nations people

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT-A fifth person has been charged in the Six Nations triple homicide. OPP charged a Chippewas of the Thames First Nation man in relation to the killings Tuesday. The charges come as part of an ongoing OPP and Six Nations Police homicide investigation launched in late 2018. Three Six Nations people; 37-year-old Melissa Trudi Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were murdered and their bodies were recovered November 4th in Middlesex County. Miller was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. OPP said as a result of the continuing investigation Roland Sturgeon, 21, has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder (three counts), contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada. He was arrested on Tuesday March 26, 2019,…
