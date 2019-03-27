Daily
National News

FSIN wants direct payments from Ottawa for emergencies such as wildfires

March 27, 2019 1 view

SASKATOON -Some First Nations in Saskatchewan say they are still waiting for compensation payments for damage caused by wildfires in 2015 that forced thousands of people from their homes.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says the system of having federal disaster money flow through the provincial government or other agencies isn’t working well.

Chief Bobby Cameron says the FSIN would like to see the federal government pay First Nations directly.

He says there are homeowners near La Ronge and on the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation who still haven’t received their disaster assistance payments.

Cameron says a more direct funding system should also be used for other emergencies such as floods and crime.

He says working to get payment from the province is too challenging. (CJWW, The Canadian Press)

 

