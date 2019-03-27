Ohsweken man faces charges after vehicle pursuit

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 24-year-old Ohsweken man is facing numerous charges including dangerous driving after Six Nations Police spotted a “suspicious” vehicle in a driveway on Townline Road Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:30 PM.

As Police approached the vehicle, it drove across the property and onto the roadway, fleeing at a high rate of speed. Officers discontinued the pursuit to ensure public safety.

A short time later, at 12:27 a.m. Six Nations Police said they spotted the vehicle, a blue GMC truck, again at the same Townline location. Once again Police engaged in pursuit of the vehicle. At Brant Church Road, Brant County, the vehicle was successfully stopped with the use of a tire deflation device.

The lone male occupant fled on foot for a short distance before surrendering to Police. Police said the 2002 GMC Sierra truck was reported stolen from the Niagara area.

Austin Anderson-Hill, 24, of Ohsweken, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving, Possession of stolen property Over $5000, Possession of Break-in Instruments, Breach Probation and four counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance. Anderson-Hill was held for a bail hearing in Brantford on Friday March 22nd, 2019, to answer to the charges against him.

Six Nations Police have not indicated if he was released or held over.

Add Your Voice