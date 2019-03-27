OMSK receives donation of books from Hamilton private school

Student’s from Hamilton’s Hillfield Strathalian College had a chance to tour OMSK Elementary School at Six Nations and engage in a variety of activities. The Hamilton school donated $650 to OMSK for books and toured the school and participated in a beading class. The OMSK WE Stand student group also raised over $506 sent to Pikangikum to help with their water crisis. OMSK’s WE Stand student group holds a number of fundraising activities through the year and volunteers for local events or organizations and businesses….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice