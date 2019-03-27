OMSK receives donation of books from Hamilton private school

Student’s from Hamilton’s Hillfield Strathalian College had a chance to tour OMSK Elementary School at Six Nations and engage in a variety of activities. The Hamilton school donated $650 to OMSK for books and toured the school and participated in a beading class. The OMSK WE Stand student group also raised over $506 sent to Pikangikum to help with their water crisis. OMSK’s WE Stand student group holds a number of fundraising activities through the year and volunteers for local events or organizations and businesses….
