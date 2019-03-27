Six Nations Elected Council tracking community trust dollars

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers Despite over $3 million being spent annually on community initiatives, the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) put two community trust representatives on the hot seat at General Council on March 19th. Representatives Rachel Martin from the Six Nations Grand River Economic Development Trust (SNGREDT) and Kevin ‘Bubba’ Martin from the Community Development Trust (CDT) were invited to the General Council meeting for a discussion. SNEC, who also distributes funding it receives from OFNLP each year, wanted to work on how the three entities can work together to best meet the needs of the community. Councillor Mark Hill said the discussion was something he’s pushed for. “I’ve been trying to get your two bodies to meet for awhile now. The goal is to see…
