Local News
ticker

Six Nations mourns passing of beloved volunteer and community member Councillor and friend Wray Maracle

March 27, 2019 24 views
Six Nations Councillor Wray Maracle

After a lengthy battle with cancer, District Four Councillor Wray Edward Maracle passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 58 at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. Born and raised at Six Nations he is well known throughout the community as a strong supporter of sports and a hard working councillor for 11 years. Wray was also an award winning sports writer. Wray put in hours of community services volunteering for a variety of events. Wray worked with the Jr. B. Rebels Lacrosse team for 12 years in a number of positions including General Manager and was part of the thier five champion teams. His has worked with players, youth, coaches and community members. He was an active member of the Miles to Go Cancer Support Group He…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Tories seek investigation into leak of Trudeau JWR clash over top court choice 

March 27, 2019 11

THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -The Conservatives are asking the federal judicial affairs commissioner to investigate the…

Read more
Daily

Tlingit Code Talkers feted in Alaska for World War II role 

March 27, 2019 13

By Rachel D’Oro THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ANCHORAGE, Alaska- Army veteran Richard Bean Sr. took his wartime…

Read more