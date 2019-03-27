Six Nations mourns passing of beloved volunteer and community member Councillor and friend Wray Maracle

After a lengthy battle with cancer, District Four Councillor Wray Edward Maracle passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 58 at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. Born and raised at Six Nations he is well known throughout the community as a strong supporter of sports and a hard working councillor for 11 years. Wray was also an award winning sports writer. Wray put in hours of community services volunteering for a variety of events. Wray worked with the Jr. B. Rebels Lacrosse team for 12 years in a number of positions including General Manager and was part of the thier five champion teams. His has worked with players, youth, coaches and community members. He was an active member of the Miles to Go Cancer Support Group He…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice