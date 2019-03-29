Justice committee releases texts, recording from Wilson Raybould

Hear the recording here:

OTTAWA-Jody Wilson-Raybould secretly recorded a conversation with Michael Wernick in which she claims the country’s top public servant issued veiled threats that she’d lose her job as justice minister if she didn’t intervene to stop the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

She included the audio recording as part of an additional written submission to the House of Commons justice committee, after testifying orally for nearly four hours about an intense pressure campaign last fall to persuade her to override the director of public prosecutions, who had decided not to offer the Montreal engineering giant a remediation agreement.

