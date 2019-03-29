Sixth person charged in relation to Six Nations triple murders

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ON) – Another Six Nations man is facing charges in relation to the murders of three Six Nations people.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police announced Friday they have charged Vernon Shipman, 33, with three counts of Accessory After the Fact to Murder in relation to the 2018 murders.

Shipman is the third person charged with accessory after the fact but the sixth person charged in relation to the triple murders.

In late 2018, three Six Nations people; Melissa Trudi Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32, were murdered; their bodies were recovered November 4th in a truck parked along a Middlesex County roadway. Miller was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Vernon Shipman, was arrested Wednesday March 28, 2019, and appeared for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice-Brantford on Friday, March 29, 2019. He has been remanded into custody.

Earlier this month police charged Nicholas Shipman, 36, with three counts of second-degree murder, Thomas Bomberry, 30, with two counts of second-degree murder and Jamie Beaver, 32, with one count of second-degree murder .

In November of 2018 Kirsten Bomberry, 36, of Six Nations was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder. Roland Sturgeon, 21, of Chippewas of the Thames was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder (three counts), contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada March 26, 2019 and was remanded into custody.

Police will not comment on specific details to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and any ensuing court processes. A publication ban continues.

The bodies were found in the same area where the remains of Douglas Hill, 48, of Six Nations were found in August 2017 months after he had been reported missing. Hill was Melissa Miller’s common-law spouse.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the dedicated police tip-line at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice