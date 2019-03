March 29, 2019

TORONTO, ON – Two Six Nations residents are $100,000 richer.

Eleanor Joseph and Melissa Jackson of Ohsweken are celebrating after winning a $100,000 prize with INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER (Game #2094). INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.10.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ohsweken Gas, Grub & Goodies on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken.

