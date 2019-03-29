Wernick issued veiled threats over SNC standoff, Wilson Raybould says 

OTTAWA-Jody Wilson-Raybould secretly recorded a conversation with Michael Wernick in which she claims the country’s top public servant issued veiled threats that she’d lose her job as justice minister if she didn’t intervene to stop the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

She included the audio recording as part of an additional written submission to the House of Commons justice committee, after testifying orally for nearly four hours about an intense pressure campaign last fall to persuade her to override the director of public prosecutions, who had decided not to offer the Montreal engineering giant a remediation agreement.

Wilson-Raybould testified orally about the Dec. 19 conversation with Wernick, saying she took his warnings that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was determined to halt the prosecution as veiled threats.

She said she believes she was moved out of the prestigious justice portfolio to Veterans Affairs in a mid-January cabinet shuffle because she refused to intervene; she resigned from cabinet a month later.

Wernick has denied threatening Wilson-Raybould or improperly pressuring her.

By the time he appeared for a second time at committee on March 6, Wernick appears to have learned that his Dec. 19 conversation had been recorded.

In response to questions about his recollections about the conversation, he snapped: “I did not wear a wire, record the conversation or take extemporaneous notes.”

Add Your Voice