7 PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER OPP EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT

Quantity of Purple Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Currency Seized





(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk/Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit arrested (7) seven people after executing a search warrant at a Millcroft Drive, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

On Friday, March 29, 2019 members of the OPP attended the address and executed a search warrant. During the course of the search warrant, police took seven individuals into custody without incident.

As a result, investigators recovered a quantity of illicit drugs along with Canadian currency and have charged four people including one female and three males.

Charged with the following offences is 60-year-old Samuel J. GERVAIS of Norfolk County, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with recognizance

Charged with the following offences is 41-year-old Jason Lee WINTER of Norfolk County, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Fail to comply with probation order (2 counts)

Charged with possession of Cocaine and two counts of failing to comply with probation order is 49-year-old Michael Marius LEENDERTSE of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Charged with possession of Cocaine is 29-year-old Chantel Leah HOCKIN of Brantford, Ontario.

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

“Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations. This is yet another example that highlights the need for the police and the community to work in partnership to resolve crime.” – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

Add Your Voice