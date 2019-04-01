Brant County Health Unit issues public safety alert on opioid overdoses

BRANT COUNTY- The Brant County Health Unit has issued a publicsafety alert after Brant County and the city of Brantford have been hit with an increase in suspected opioid overdoses.

The alert follows a critical weekend hit with three drug related deaths and hospitalization of others.

The Brant County Health Unit says since January 2019 there has been a higher volume of suspected opioid overdoses in Brantford and Brant County.

“This past weekend we reached a critical level for overdoses and deaths from suspected opioids. The number of overdoses are more than double of those during the same period for 2018, and are comparable to 2017,” the alert says.

The alert warns illicit drugs like fentanyl and carfentanil are known to be circulating in the community. The Brant County Health Unit urges people to “Know your drug, don’t use alone, and call 911 if you suspect someone is overdosing.”

For more information about opioids, including what to do if someone has an overdose and where to access harm reduction services, please visit the Brant County Health Unit website.

Naloxone kits and training are available from:

Brant County Health Unit (194 Terrace Hill St.)

St. Leonard’s Community Services (133 Elgin St. and 225 Fairview Dr., Unit 1)

Towards Recovery Clinic (95 Darling St.)

Colborne Street Clinic (349 Colborne St.)

Rosewood House (42 Nelson St.)

Many pharmacies in Brantford and Brant County

Statistics show from January to February 2019 alone the EMS responded to 17 opioid overdose related incidents.

From January to December 2018

EMS has responded to 139 incidents related to opioid overdose.

Most incidents involved males (71%) and those aged 20-39 (64%).

35% fewer incidents compared to same period last year (213 incidents).

Emergency Department (ED) visits

From January – March 17, 2019:

There were 34 ED visits for opioid overdose.

From January to December 2018:

118 ED visits for opioid overdose.

Many visits were due to accidental overdose (84%).

42% fewer visits compared to same period last year (204 ED visits).

See the chart below:

Please distribute this alert widely.

To see the latest opioid-related statistics, please visit the ​Brant/Brantford Opioid Information System webpage.

This Alert is provided by Brant County Health Unit in collaboration with Brant/Brantford Paramedic Service, Brantford Police Service, and St. Leonard’s Community Services.

