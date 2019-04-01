Brant County OPP charge man with impaired

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON)- Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 23-year-old Six Nations man with impaired driving after OPP were called to a collision on Cockshutt Road on March 16, 2019 at about 1:35 a.m.

County of Brant OPP said investigation determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and was operating his vehicle while his ability was impaired. Dean Sowden, 23, of Haldimand County has been charged with Operation while impaired by alcohol or drug Section 320.14(1)(a) and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus Contrary to Section 320.14(1) (b)

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.

