High number of drug overdoses hit Brantford

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police are issuing warnings after six people over dosed in separate incidents in the city since Friday.

Police said beginning Friday afternoon, within the span of less than an hour, police assisted paramedics with two calls involving individuals who had overdosed and were subsequently transported to hospital.

Later that evening police responded to a residence where they found 34-year-old male without vital signs. An investigation into the death revealed a suspected drug overdose.

Early Saturday morning another male in his 40’s was transported to hospital after using Fentanyl and being provided Naloxone.

Just before noon on Saturday, police responded to the death of a 45-year-old man in the downtown core. Once again, a drug overdose was the suspected cause of death.

On Sunday a 911 call was received from another Brantford residence. Occupants of the home discovered a 55-year-old-man without vital signs. Naloxone was administered, however the man was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

Brantford Police said they are working alongside the Coroner’s Office in each case. The investigations are ongoing, however it is suspected that Fentanyl is a contributing factor in these deaths.

Police are reminding members of the public of the dangers associated with opioid use. If you, or someone you know is at risk of an opioid related overdose, free Naloxone take home kits are available at various locations throughout the city. Please visit the Brant County Health Unit webpage at www.bchu.org for additional information.

