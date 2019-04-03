Daily
National News

Brantford police arrest man in “distress” after 24 hour negotiation

April 3, 2019 103 views

April 3, 2019

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 36-year-old Brantford man is in custody and facing  charges of making death threats after city police  cordoned off a portion of a  city street when the man barricaded himself inside   a  Market Street house .

The incident  came to an end  Wednesday, April 3, 2019 just before 2:00 p.m. when police “safely and successfully” made contact with the man. The man has been arrested and is facing criminal charges of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (knife). The man was transported for precautionary reasons for medical assessment.
The incident began Tuesday (April 2, 2019  )  afternoon when a person told police they were threatened by the man.  Brantford Police  said the man had barricaded himself inside a room  and police were working to  de-escalate the situation by setting up containment, and negotiating with the man.
Containment and negotiation continued  into the early evening hours of April 2, 2019.

Brantford Police Service  received assistance from Waterloo Regional Police Service, who relieved Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team officers, who had been deployed since the containment commenced. Traffic was blocked in an area of Market and Grey Streets. Police said it was a case of a person in distress and there was no threat to public safety.

The Brantford Police Service  remained at the scene  to continue the investigation.

Brantford Police said they would like to thank the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their assistance in a successful conclusion to the incident and thanked the public for their cooperation during this investigation.

