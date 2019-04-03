Impaired charges after vehicle in ditch

Six Nations Police have charged a 68 year old woman after spotting a vehicle driving in front of them on Second Line Road Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 9:41 p.m. drive onto the north shoulder, come back onto the roadway, cross the centre line, go across the east bound lane and into the south ditch. Police spoke with the driver, identified as Geraldine Burning, of Ohsweken and determined she was showing signs of impairment by alcohol. Burning was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and was taken to the Six Nations Police Station for breath tests, which she failed. She is facing charges of :Impaired Operation of a Motor vehicle and; Over 80mg alcohol – Operation of a Motor vehicle The vehicle was towed from the scene. She…



