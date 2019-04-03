Indigenous thinking, Canadian politics…?

The SNC Lavalin Affair that has engulfed former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould continues to stun the country as it unravels layer by layer. Tuesday Liberal MPs gathered to debate whether she should be expelled from caucus. In response she wrote a two-page letter to the national caucus. In that letter she acknowledges that they are “angry, hurt and frustrated.” But so is she…and she has been for months. “And frankly so am I, and I can only speak for myself,” Wilson-Raybould writes. “I am angry, hurt and frustrated because I feel and believe I was upholding the values that we all committed to. In giving the advice I did, and taking the steps I did, I was trying to help protect the prime minister and the…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice