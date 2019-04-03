Six Nations Elected Council may change name for Gaylord Powless arena

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be considering changing the name of the Gaylord Powless Arena after a group of the building’s original fundraisers requested a change. The building had originally been called the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre (SNSCMC). In 2001 SNEC changed the arena name to honour nationally reknown lacrosse athlete the late Gaylord Powless. At the same time SNEC designated the entire recreation and sports area as the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memoral Centre (SNSCMC). The area includes the arena, ball diamonds community centre, senior and youth centres, as well as a horse race track and running track. A sign bearing the name of the SNSCMC sits at the entranceway to the area listing all the facilities. SNEC’s Committe of…



