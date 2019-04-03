Six Nations Elected Council may change name for Gaylord Powless arena

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be considering changing the name of the Gaylord Powless Arena after a group of the building’s original fundraisers requested a change. The building had originally been called the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre (SNSCMC). In 2001 SNEC changed the arena name to honour nationally reknown lacrosse athlete the late Gaylord Powless. At the same time SNEC designated the entire recreation and sports area as the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memoral Centre (SNSCMC). The area includes the arena, ball diamonds community centre, senior and youth centres, as well as a horse race track and running track. A sign bearing the name of the SNSCMC sits at the entranceway to the area listing all the facilities. SNEC’s Committe of…
Related Posts
No regrets in SNC Lavalin affair, Wilson Raybould and Philpott say
April 3, 2019 11
OTTAWA- Former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they did the right thing by…
Trudeau acknowledges SNC dispute, but some young would be MPs turn backs on PM
April 3, 2019 22
OTTAWA-Justin Trudeau is acknowledging the internal strife roiling his Liberal government, telling a group of young…