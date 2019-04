Six Nations man charged in 2 robberies

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 54-year-old male after investigating two separate robbery incidents at Indian Line Road business on Indian Line Road in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario. On Friday March 29, 2019 at 10:46 a.m., OPP responded to Candace’s Tobacco Smoke Shop for a report of a robbery where a male had stolen cash from the business and fled the area. OPP investigation determined on Friday March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., the male entered the store to make a purchase. While at the cash register, the clerk had opened the cash register to complete the transaction when the male grabbed at the cash register and removed a quantity of Canadian currency. The male fled the area in a red…



