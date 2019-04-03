Local News
ticker

Six Nations man charged in 2 robberies

April 3, 2019 36 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 54-year-old male after investigating two separate robbery incidents at Indian Line Road business on Indian Line Road in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario. On Friday March 29, 2019 at 10:46 a.m., OPP responded to Candace’s Tobacco Smoke Shop for a report of a robbery where a male had stolen cash from the business and fled the area. OPP investigation determined on Friday March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., the male entered the store to make a purchase. While at the cash register, the clerk had opened the cash register to complete the transaction when the male grabbed at the cash register and removed a quantity of Canadian currency. The male fled the area in a red…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

No regrets in SNC Lavalin affair, Wilson Raybould and Philpott say

April 3, 2019 11

OTTAWA- Former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they did the right thing by…

Read more
Daily

Trudeau acknowledges SNC dispute, but some young would be MPs turn backs on PM

April 3, 2019 22

OTTAWA-Justin Trudeau is acknowledging the internal strife roiling his Liberal government, telling a group of young…

Read more