The Queen’s priest visits Royal Chapel of the Mohawks

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Mohawk Chapel was one of several stops by the Reverend Canon Paul Wright, the Queen’s chaplain, on a tour of Chapel Royal’s in Canada. Reverend Wright is a British Anglican Priest and Chaplain who serves as the Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal. In that role of Sub-Dean he is also the Deputy Clerk of the closet, Sub-Almoner and Domestic Chaplain to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Mohawk Chapel was the Reverend’s third stop on March 27th. Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill welcomed the Reverend with several gifts and thanked him for his visit. “I’d like to welcome Reverend Canon Wright to the chapel and the Six Nations community, thank you for being with us and welcome to the chapel which a few years…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice