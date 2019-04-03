UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: A Solution To Save Lives On Highway 11

By Xavier Kataquapit I avoid our two lane highways like Highway 11 in the north as much as possible during the winter time. There is something frightening in the thought that the only thing that separates me from oncoming traffic is an imaginary line that no one should cross in the middle of the road. One might survive a collision with a vehicle of similar size but there is no chance if you happen to hit a tractor and its trailer. They are like little trains. Ask most northerners and you will hear many winter stories of near misses and people will also tell tragic stories of family and friends who did not survive the more or less Russian roulette of driving on ice and snow covered two lane highways….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice