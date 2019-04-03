Who was Gaylord Powless….the “Marvelous Mohawk”

Wayne Gretzky grew up watching him and called him an “incredible athlete. He was the greatest lacrosse player I ever saw playing. I remember just watching him… every night. I idolized him and what he brought. There was just no one like Gaylord Powless.” When Bobby Orr played with him, Gaylord Powless was a bigger attraction. Who was the Six Nations man who drew huge crowds, was marvelled at for his ability and who’s marketability put him at the top of salary list being paid $80,000 US to join the Detroit Olympics in 1967. To put that in perspective, the maximum salary for players in National Lacrosse League in 2018 was $30,132. Gaylord Powless was being paid more than twice that as an Indigenous man playing in the United States 52…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice