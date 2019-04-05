Man suffers life threatening injuries after rock falls at Hagersville Gypsum plant

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A Haldimand County man has suffered life threatening injuries after being pinned under a slab of rock at the Gypsum Corporation Plant (CGC) at Third Line Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a workplace accident at the gypsum plant on Third Line. On Thursday April 4, 2019 at 2:44 p.m., OPP and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the Canadian Gypsum Corporation Plant (CGC) for a workplace accident where it was reported that a large rock had fallen onto an employee causing serious injuries.

OPP investigation determined on Thursday April 4, 2019 two males were working together in the underground mine when a large slab of rock fell onto the two men, trapping one of them under the rock.

A 27-year-old male from Haldimand County was pinned underneath the slab of rock and employees nearby worked to remove it from him.

Haldimand County paramedics transported the male to an out of town hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other male, a 23-year-old also from Haldimand County, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital.

The Ministry of Labour was notified and will be investigating the workplace accident.

