Brantford Police are investigating the death of a 37 year old male as a Homicide

April 8, 2019 227 views

The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate an incident at a William Street address as a homicide.
On Friday April 5, 2019 just after 11:30 p.m. the Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about an assault and possible shooting at an address on William St. Community Patrol Officers attended to the scene where they found a male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as Gerald Robert Male, a 37 year old resident of Brantford. A second male in a distraught state was located at the residence. This male has spoken with police and is not a suspect.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating this incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Cabral at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

