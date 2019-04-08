Brantford Police investigate homicide

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have taken one man into custody and continue to investigate a homicide Friday April 5, 2019 after a man was killed in a violent assault.

Brantford Police were called to a residence at 110 William Street Friday at about 11:30 p.m. after a report a man had been assaulted. Police found a man with serious injuries. The man was transported to Brantford General Hospital, without vital signs and was pronounced dead upon arrival. Brantford Police said they are treating this as a homicide.

The victim’s identity is not being released, as his family has yet to be notified.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Brantford Police Service are investigating this as a homicide and said no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Cabral of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206.

Add Your Voice