Daily
National News

Brantford Police investigate homicide

April 8, 2019 120 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have taken one man into custody and continue to investigate a homicide Friday April 5, 2019 after a man was killed in a violent assault.

Brantford Police  were called to a residence at 110 William Street Friday at about 11:30 p.m. after a report a man had been assaulted. Police found  a man  with serious injuries. The man was transported to Brantford General Hospital, without vital signs and was pronounced dead upon arrival. Brantford Police  said they are treating this as a homicide.

The victim’s identity is not being released, as his family has yet to be notified.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Brantford Police Service are investigating this as a homicide and said no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Cabral of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

PM Justin Trudeau
Daily

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says 

April 9, 2019 44

OTTAWA- Former cabinet minister Jane Philpott says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the law when he…

Read more
Daily

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

April 9, 2019 25

OTTAWA _ Former cabinet minister Jane Philpott says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the law when…

Read more

Leave a Reply