N.S. met duty to consult with first nation on Alton Gas project:minister

HALIFAX _ Nova Scotia’s environment minister says the province conducted sufficient consultations with the Sipekne’katik First Nation around the controversial Alton natural gas storage project.

Margaret Miller released her decision today as part of a review sparked by the first nation’s appeal of the province’s industrial approval for the project, which plans to store natural gas in underground caverns near Shubenacadie.

Miller’s review also determined that the province’s terms and conditions are sufficient to protect the environment.

For the past 12 years, Alton Gas has been planning to pump water from the Shubenacadie River to an underground site 12 kilometres away, where it will be used to flush out salt deposits, and create up to 15 storage caverns.

Protesters have gathered at the site for several years, arguing that the plan poses dangers to the traditional fisheries of the Mi’kmaq and risks harming the river used by Aboriginal populations for thousands of years.

Miller says the approval has been amended to require Alton Gas to meet all applicable provincial, federal and municipal laws, including any future amendments to them.

The company is also required to develop a communication plan for sharing information with Sipekne’katik First Nation on environmental issues that may require an amendment to the approval.

The first nation has 30 days to appeal.

