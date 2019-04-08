Six Nations Police investigate truck crash

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police had shut down a portion of Mohawk Road between First Line and Townline Monday (April 8, 2019) morning after a truck crashed into a hydro pole. The road was closed for the investigation and downed hydro lines.
