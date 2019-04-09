Contraband tobacco seizure in Saint-Anicet Quebec: CRTF

(Saint-Anicet, PQ) On the evening of March 13th, 2019, while conducting a border integrity operation along the north and south shores of the St. Lawrence River, officers with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed four snowmobiles, pulling tubs, travelling easterly towards the south shore of Dundee, Quebec. The investigation led members to a shoreline area in Saint-Anicet, Quebec where they interrupted the loading of garbage bags, later found to contain contraband fine cut tobacco, into four awaiting vehicles. Upon police arrival, the suspects attempted to flee. Three of five individuals were arrested a short time later. A 33-year-old male as well as a 17-year-old female, from Montreal, Quebec, and a 17-year-old male from a small community located northwest of Joliette, Quebec, were arrested for being in possession of unstamped tobacco under section 32 (1) of the Excise Act 2001.

As a result of this operation, police seized 60 bags containing unstamped tobacco weighing a total of 1053.3kg along with four vehicles. Two additional suspects avoided capture despite the use of RCMP police dog services.

All three individuals were released from custody on a Promise to Appear at Valleyfield’s Provincial courthouse, Valleyfield, Quebec, on June 19th and 20th 2019. The names of the young persons in this investigation will not be shared publicly under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and the name of the adult cannot be shared as he has not yet been formally charged.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

