Local News
Slider

Some young would be MPs turn backs on PM

April 10, 2019 49 views
Kailey-Arthurson, the Daughters of the Vote representative for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski in Northern Manitoba, turns her back on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons Wednesday. Arthurson supported Jody Wilson-Raybould saying she wanted Trudeau to “realize when he shoots down one Indigenous woman, he can’t shoot us all down. We all wanted to make a statement together.” (See Story Page 8)

OTTAWA-Justin Trudeau is acknowledging the internal strife roiling his Liberal government, telling a group of young women that politics is often about reconciling opposite perspectives and differences of opinion. But about 48 of the young would-be MPs taking part in the Daughters of the Vote event on the floor of the House of Commons didn’t want to hear it,turning their backs on the prime minister as he spoke. Trudeau was addressing 338 young women who are taking part in the program, which encourages young women to get involved in politics, some of whom have already used their social media feeds to register their displeasure with the prime minister. On Tuesday, Trudeau expelled former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott out of the Liberal caucus for what he described as…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Manager Julia Candlish and councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry presented a meeting last week. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge).
Local News

Six Nations Council pushing for MOU in take over of education

April 10, 2019 75

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) is in a rush to get an Memorandum…

Read more
Father Daughter , 2009 - Toronto, Ontario
Local News

Jeff Thomas Wins Governor General Award

April 10, 2019 47

By Justin Lethbridge Writer After winning the Governor Generals Award in Visual and Media Arts, Jeff…

Read more