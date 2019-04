Some young would be MPs turn backs on PM

OTTAWA-Justin Trudeau is acknowledging the internal strife roiling his Liberal government, telling a group of young women that politics is often about reconciling opposite perspectives and differences of opinion. But about 48 of the young would-be MPs taking part in the Daughters of the Vote event on the floor of the House of Commons didn’t want to hear it,turning their backs on the prime minister as he spoke. Trudeau was addressing 338 young women who are taking part in the program, which encourages young women to get involved in politics, some of whom have already used their social media feeds to register their displeasure with the prime minister. On Tuesday, Trudeau expelled former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott out of the Liberal caucus for what he described as…



