Free dental care for low income seniors to be announced in budget

TORONTO-Ontario will be announcing free dental care for low-income seniors in Thursday’s budget, The Canadian Press has learned. Anyone 65 and over in the province making under $19,300, or $32,300 for couples, would qualify, said senior government sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the budget item. Preventable dental issues such as gum disease, infections and chronic pain lead to more than 60,000 emergency visits per year, a “significant portion’’ of which are by seniors, one source said.”We’re quite encouraged this will make a difference,’’ the source said. “It’s really aimed at those who don’t have a supplementary source of income.’’ The service could be accessed through public health units, community health centres and aboriginal health access centres, with the potential for mobile dental units in the future….



