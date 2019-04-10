Local News
ticker

Jeff Thomas Wins Governor General Award

April 10, 2019 46 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer After winning the Governor Generals Award in Visual and Media Arts, Jeff Thomas can now say that he accomplished goals he set out 40 years ago. When he started photography, Thomas made it his goal to confront photography based, Indigenous stereotypes. Specifically he wanted to highlight the urban, Indigenous experience. “I wanted to address what I felt was the invisible existence that Indigenous people experience in urban areas.” Thomas told the Turtle Island News. “I decided that would be my battleground.” The Governor General Awards celebrate Canada’s most remarkable careers in the visual arts. Winners receive a special-edition medallion produced by the Royal Canadian Mint as well as $25,000 and recognition. For Jeff the greatest thing isn’t the money, it’s the response he’s gotten since the…

