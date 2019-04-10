Six Nations community to vote on membership

By Justin Lethbridge Writer In addition to an election in November and a referendum on the election code on Bread and Cheese day, the Six Nations community will be asked to vote in a referendum on citizenship this spring. The creation of a citizenship code is in response the Canadian Government’s recent amendment’s to the Indian Act, which could result in thousands of new members added to the Six Nations band registry. The Six Nations Elected Council have hired management company One Feather to inform the community about Bill S-3 and to manage the referendum vote which will be conducted physically as well as electronically. Core members from One Feather along with community members are set up at Six Nations Sustenance Cabin at 2676 Fourth Line Road to provide clarification…



