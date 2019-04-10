Six Nations Council pushing for MOU in take over of education

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) is in a rush to get an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to take over education here signed with Indigenous Services Canada before the summer recess and coming federal election hits. The Six Nations Lifelong Learning Task Force (LLTF) has pinned the cost of an entire education system at $2.2 billion over a decade. LLTF organizers told a meeting at the Six Nations Community Hall last Thursday they wanted the MOU signed before Parliament recesses for the summer and an election is called, to ensure the new government will continue with the Six Nations proposal. The committee, that calls itself the Lifelong Learning Task Force, (LLTF) said the $2.2 billion over 10 years includes eight new schools and the building of a Haudenosaunee…



